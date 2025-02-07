SteelSeries Valentines Day sale can save you nearly $200 with sitewide buy one get one half price discounts

It's the season of love, and what better way to celebrate those closest to you than with Hall effect keyboard switches and noise canceling headphones. SteelSeries has jumped on the Valentines Day sale bandwagon, with a buy-one-get-50%-off bundle offer applicable site-wide this weekend. Considering this is the brand behind some of the market's top gaming peripherals, there's some particularly spicy offers on the table for both the US and UK.

Everything from the best gaming headsets to the best gaming keyboards is included here - just add two items to your cart and apply code VALENTINE50. The discount applies to the cheapest device in the pair, and should that gadget already have a saving applied the full MSRP will be halved. It's worth remembering this last part while you're costing things up on the site - there are a range of SteelSeries deals already live right now, but the on-page price isn't always the one you'll be saving on.

There's another snag for those who are building a full setup, you can only apply this offer once at a time and it's not stackable. There's nothing stopping you from putting through multiple orders if you're after a full revamp, though. I've handpicked some of the best products available (and paired them up for the biggest savings) in this year's SteelSeries Valentines Day sale just below.

Buy one get one 50% off at with code VALENTINE50 at SteelSeries

You can save 50% on a massive range of keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers and more in SteelSeries' latest sitewide sale. Use promo code VALENTINE50 at checkout to grab one item for half price with the purchase of another. The cheapest gadget is the one that takes the price cut, and watch out for sale prices - the percentage will be taken from the full MSRP.

The cheapest bundle

SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL | SteelSeries Rival 3 | $74.98 $59.98 at SteelSeries

Save $15 - You're only saving $15 with this offer, but that does mean you're getting a keyboard and mouse for just under $60. That's perfect for budget-conscious deal hunters looking for a full setup fast. Buy it if: ✅ You don't mind a wired setup

✅ You want plenty of macro controls

✅ You still want RGB lighting Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a lighter typing feel

❌ A wireless connection is a priority Apex 3 TKL | $44.99 at SteelSeries Rival 3 | $29.99 $20.99 at SteelSeries

If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a PC setup, the cheapest bundle I've been able to configure is the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL gaming keyboard and SteelSeries Rival 3 gaming mouse. This is an entry level setup, but you're still getting all the macro controls you'll need in the keyboard and plenty of bright RGB lighting in both devices. Being at the cheaper end of the price spectrum, both devices are wired - but considering the value on offer here they're still well worth the cash.

My only hesitation comes from those membrane switches on the Apex 3 TKL. I found them to be particularly heavy during my own testing, so they won't suit those looking for a more feather-light touch. If you're opting for something a little more comfortable I'd recommend taking a look at the SteelSeries Apex 5 instead. It features hybrid switches, a combination of mechanical and membrane, for a particularly clicky feel and a much lower actuation force. It's currently available for $79.99 (was $99.99) at SteelSeries, and bumps the price of this bundle up to $94.98.

The best bundle

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Wireless | $619.98 $434.98 at SteelSeries

Save $185 - You're getting the brand's top releases with a $185 discount shared between them here - a fantastic result if you're upgrading your kit this Valentine's Day. We've been scuppered by those existing sale prices slightly, but this is still a fantastic offer. Buy it if: ✅ You want high-end audio

✅ You want to use Hall effect switches

✅ A wireless connection is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You won't make use of those keyboard switches Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $299.99 at SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Wireless | $269.99 $242.99 at SteelSeries

SteelSeries' Valentines Day sale actually includes some of the best gaming tech I've tested (and continue to use to this day). The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 Wireless both combine to provide fast, rich, and endlessly customizable gameplay for a high-end setup - and that $185 discount is looking pretty serious.

The headset itself continually fends off competition from much younger releases. I still regard its audio as the best in the business a couple of years after launch, with its bold, full-bodied, and particularly detailed soundscapes packing a punch. There's plenty more going on here, though, from active noise cancellation to hot-swappable batteries (that means no more plugging in to charge) and a solidly comfortable form factor, there are plenty of reasons this headset continues to dominate. Plus, the Xbox and PlayStation-compatible model is the same price as the standard PC version here, which is a rarity.

You can bring that price down a little further by opting for the wired version of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3. That's the version I reviewed and it still offers the exact same fantastic typing feel and excellent Hall effect customization. With the current offer, though, you're only spending $25 more to get a cable-free setup, and considering this wireless model usually comes with a $50 premium it's worth grabbing the extra discount while you can.

Notable mentions

The beauty of this year's SteelSeries Valentines Day sale is that you can mix and match anything you're after for a discount. If you're after a cheaper headset that takes its design and audio cues from the Nova Pro, for example, I'd recommend heading straight to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless. It's currently down to $109.99 (was $129.99), $10 away from a record-low price I haven't seen since December. This is currently the best value headset in the game, thanks to its fantastic audio, easy wireless connection, and EQ app with presets for over 100 games.

We're staying in the world of audio for my second notable mention; the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds. If you're building a more portable setup, it's worth bundling these fantastic in-ear drivers with a controller. They're the best gaming earbuds I've tested yet, with a surprisingly deep, powerful sound, and all the EQ gifts that come with the Nova 5s as well. They're currently still at their $159.99 MSRP, but well worth considering for a package deal.

We're also rounding up all the best gaming mouse models on the market, as well as the best gaming monitors and best gaming laptops for more setup upgrades.