GTA Online Panther Statue - how to steal it in the Cayo Perico Heist and earn $1.9 million

The GTA Online Panther Statue is a fresh target that has been added to El Rubio's stash of valuables, which can be liberated from his remote island compound as part of the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist. It should be of particular interest to all thieves, as it's currently the most valuable item of loot available in that heist – worth $1.9m on regular difficulty and $2.09m if you swipe it in hard mode. It's unclear how long this item will be available in GTA Online, so here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Panther Statue so you can get your hands on it quickly.

GTA Online antennas | GTA Online Solomon movie props | GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Prime Gaming benefits | GTA 6

How to set the GTA Online Panther Statue as your Primary Target

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you're setting up the Cayo Perico Heist as the host before Thursday May 27, then on your first playthrough you'll automatically scout the GTA Online Panther Statue as your primary target. For subsequent heists, you'll need to put more work in to secure this primary target, unless you get lucky.

Go to your heist setup room and start the Cayo Perico Heist, then fly over the map in the Velum aircraft before beginning the minigame to select your target. Check what your primary target for the heist is, and if it's not the GTA Online Panther Statue then restart the mission and repeat this process until you get the desired outcome. If the Pink Diamond comes up as the primary target you may consider stealing that instead, as it's the second most valuable loot and will net you $1.3m on regular or $1.43m on hard difficulty.

How to steal the GTA Online Panther Statue

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you have the GTA Online Panther Statue set at your primary target, you need to continue the rest of your heist planning – we recommend using the Drainage Tunnel as your Infiltration and Compound Entry Point, at this immediately brings you up in the right area to access the underground vault. Make your way to the vault entrance marker on the map, taking out the guards and cameras as you go to avoid detection.

When you reach the office marked on the map, approach the paintings on the wall to the left of the burning fireplace and follow the prompt to open a hidden safe for a cash bonus. Now turn your attention to the keypad on the left of the unlit fireplace opposite and complete the hacking minigame to enter the hidden lift and reach the underground vault. Here you can grab the GTA Online Panther Statue, then you just need to make your way off the island – if you use the Main Dock as your Escape Point you can also load up on secondary loot, before jumping in the weaponized dinghy and zooming to freedom out at sea.

GTA Online patch notes | How to play GTA Online | GTA Online beginners guide | How to make money fast in GTA Online | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online best weapons | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card

You can also check out the best GTA 5 Cheats in the video below: