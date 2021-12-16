Get our favorite PC gaming headset for its lowest ever price right now

If you've been after a gaming headset deal to take advantage of - either for yourself or as a gift, then this premium offering is not one to miss. Right now, one of our absolute favorite sets, the Corsair VIrtuoso RGB Wireless XT, can be had for its lowest ever price - you'll find it t to $209.95 (down from $270).

This is a great gaming headset deal for those looking to get something premium into their setups just in time for the holidays. Not only is this one of the best gaming headsets going, it is our pick for the best PC headset for gaming money can buy right now.

Luckily, however, it is equipped with an audio jack so it could also be the perfect premium answer if you've been looking around for one of the best PS5 headsets or best Xbox Series X headsets too. That audio jack connection really does offer flexibility.

Nonetheless, this remains a PC-first headset and this was laid out in our Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review. It's one of the few bits of gaming gear to get a full five-star score, and in the review, Christian summed the headset up by saying "Put simply, this is the complete package: Dolby surround sound, a great mic, four different connection types, and absolutely stellar audio quality. If you’re a gamer with the cash to spare, this is unquestionably one of the best wireless gaming headsets you could buy." High praise indeed, and the saving here means you're getting the headset for a steal.

Today's best gaming headset deal

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT | PC & consoles | $270 Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT | PC & consoles | $270 $209.95 at Amazon

Save $60 - One of the very, very best, for its lowest ever price? Yup, that's a Christmas gaming headset deal that's been worth waiting for. Perfect to enjoy the holidays and soak up the atmospheres, as well as gain competitive edges in the latest and greatest. The headset is also available at Best Buy for the same price.

