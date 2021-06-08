Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review: "Perhaps the best Corsair has ever produced"

A wildly expensive but incredibly high quality gaming headset that knocks it out of the park in looks, sound, and connectivity.

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is an updated model of the Virtuoso SE from 2019 and, thus the latest in Corsair's premium flagship headset, costing a pretty penny but offering the world in return (as much as one of the best gaming headsets can offer the world, anyway).

At £249.99 / $269.99, it’s certainly got a ‘premium’ asking price. The Virtuoso XT feels worth it, though; just unboxing the headset gives an immediate sense of quality craftsmanship and class. This is a serious piece of hardware for those who want the absolute best in audio for all kinds of media from their PC headset for gaming.

Design & Features

(Image credit: Corsair)

Surround sound is naturally a selling point here, with an impressive frequency range to boot. Reaching up to 40KHz, the range on offer here far exceeds that of most (lower-priced) gaming headsets. Corsair promises crystal-clear audio from the XT’s dual 50mm neodymium drivers.

Versatility in connectivity is also something Corsair touts about the new Virtuoso. The original Virtuoso SE was a wired headset, but the XT adds Bluetooth support as well as Corsair’s new ‘Slipstream’ 2.4GHz wireless, which uses a USB-C dongle. There’s also support for 3.5mm and USB-A wired connections, meaning that the XT can be a wired contender for best PS5 headset or best Xbox Series X headset, or PS4 headset, or Xbox One headset and basically connect to any device you might have. You can even connect it to two devices at once, such as a PC for gaming and a phone for calls. Flexible.

The detachable microphone offers omnidirectional sound pickup with an impressive degree of clarity for a headset mic, almost (but not quite) rivalling the audio quality of the best microphones for streaming. Speech comes through clearly regardless of pitch, with very little background fuzz or compression.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Virtuoso XT doesn’t change too much of the SE’s design, bar a darker finish on the exterior of the earcups. The construction is mostly solid metal, which makes the overall headset somewhat weighty, but not so much that it’ll be an issue for most users. Clamp force is also reasonably low; enough to keep the Virtuoso on your head, but not enough to squeeze your skull.

The earcups are slightly more padded than the SE and the leatherette is very soft to the touch, which is lovely, but the material isn’t especially breathable, so be wary of using this headset for long stretches on hot days. The headband is also very nicely cushioned, resting comfortably on top of the head.

The physical controls on the right earcup feel fantastic, from the firm click of the Bluetooth buttons to the tactile resistance on the volume roller. Once again, the build here just screams quality.

Naturally, there’s some RGB lighting on show here, but for once Corsair has kept it classy and low-key. A simple ring of light on the end of the microphone and two softly glowing logos on the earcups makes for a refined appearance, befitting the headset’s double billing as a product for both gamers and audiophiles who might usually err towards the best headphones.

Performance

(Image credit: Corsair)

With versatility as a key feature of the Virtuoso XT, we tested the headset in a variety of situations, using all of the available connection options. The Slipstream wireless is fantastic, offers extremely low latency for gaming and movies. Bluetooth with mobile devices wasn’t quite as good, but that was to be expected.

Sound quality here is among the very best of what gaming headsets have to offer. Between the broad frequency range and Dolby Atmos, games sound absolutely incredible. We had no difficulty using the surround sound to pinpoint enemy locations in shooters, and while the Virtuoso XT is a tad less bassy than many gaming headsets, the clarity of higher-pitched sounds like footsteps rings through.

AptX HD audio means that playback is essentially lossless, making the Virtuoso XT a great choice for listening to music too. If you want to blast some tunes on Spotify while working or grinding in a game, this headset has you covered. TV and movie audio is also excellent, allowing you to pick up on every single bit of weird sound mixing in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (seriously, why is it so bad?!)

Battery life is as good as advertised, with the XT comfortably lasting for a full day’s use without needing a recharge. It’s worth noting that this does drain the battery a bit faster, but battery life sits around 20 hours as standard, so it’s not a huge issue. The Corsair iCue software allows for a small amount of tweaking, but nothing too exciting.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Overall - should you buy it?

The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is perhaps the best headset Corsair has ever produced. If you can look past the eye-watering price tag, you can rest assured that your headset is among the greatest, dominating in games and going toe to toe with audiophile headphones too.

Put simply, this is the complete package: Dolby surround sound, a great mic, four different connection types, and absolutely stellar audio quality. If you’re a gamer with the cash to spare, this is unquestionably one of the best wireless gaming headsets you could buy.