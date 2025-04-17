Corsair just dropped a new budget gaming headset that's low on price, but high on quality

Corsair has just dropped the Corsair Void Wireless V2 gaming headset, a pair of cups that packs on some premium features but without a premium cost. Despite launching today for just $119.99 / £99.99, it comes with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, and is compatible with just about every platform out there, from the PC, PS5, original Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS-based smartphones.



Just like the brands behind the best gaming headsets, like Razer and SteelSeries, Corsair is known to release a steady flow of headsets alongside its higher-end cups, and the Void V2 is the latest in a line aimed at those in need of a headset around the $100 price mark. However, while the Void V2 is undoubtedly one of the more affordable options out there from here on out, it still manages to pack in powerful-sounding custom 50mm Neodymium drivers, and some subtle customizable RGB lighting - something you'd expect from a high-end alternative.



The Corsair Void Wireless V2 is available right now for just $119.99 / £99.99 at Amazon and selected retailers. Alternatively, you can also visit the official Corsair website to see how it compares to the rest of the Void series.

The Corsair Void Wireless V2 gaming headset is the latest budget set of cups from the brand, yet despite its cheap price, it still packs a punch with its custom 50mm Neodymium drivers, up to 70 hours battery life, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and lightweight comfort. The RGB-lit up logos of its predecessor have been exchanged for customizable RGB strips, and there's even Dolby Atmos support on top of everything, for a bit of added immersion no matter if you're playing on the PC, PS5, or even the original Nintendo Switch.

✅ You still want great sound quality

✅ You play a lot of Dolby Atmos-supported games

✅ The PC and PS5 are your platforms of choice Don't buy it if: ❌ You're an everyday glasses wearer

❌ Having ANC is a must

❌ You'd prefer the premium features of the Corsair Virtuoso Max



What makes the Corsair Void Wireless V2 stand out the most is undoubtedly its powerful custom 50mm Neodymium drivers. Typically, I'd expect to see 50mm drivers on some of the most premium headsets, like that of the Corsair Virtuoso Max. Despite being almost three times the price of the Void V2, it has custom 50mm drivers of its own, but the brand still managed to pack in a high-quality sound in a more affordable and lightweight form factor.



The Void V2 is also a noticeable step-up from previous headsets in the Void line, featuring up to 60 hours of battery life compared to the 16 hours of the Corsair Void Elite. The next significant change comes with its RGB placement, as the flashy logos have now been exchanged for subtle strips of RGB-lighting on each front-facing edge of the headset. Just like with most Corsair gaming tech, these can be customized on iCue, along with the sound, making these ideal if your PC is your preferred platform of choice.

I was fortunate enough to take a look at this headset, and as per my Corsair Void Wireless V2 review, I was incredibly impressed by the sound this headset could produce. After recently testing other budget pairs, like the OXS Storm G2, I was expecting sub-par audio and other sub-par features to match, but I was pleasantly surprised.



The quality of the Virtuoso Max, which has cemented itself as one of the best PC headsets for gaming I've had across my testing bench so far, and that top-of-the-line Corsair quality was all over the Void V2. At 303g, they were so lightweight I could play Marvel Rivals for hours and almost forgot they were on my head. Even the microphone, although not detachable and without a mute button, received compliments from friends while we started the brand-new season in the hero shooter.

Despite being a budget headset, unlike that of the Razer Barracuda X, there are no wired options there, which could be a deal-breaker for some. However, if you're happy using Bluetooth or have a spare port for the accompanying 2.4GHz dongle, the Corsair Void Wireless V2 is an ideal choice for your PC, PS5, or your Nintendo Switch, and it's available right now for $119.99 / £99.99 at Amazon and selected retailers

If the Corsair Void Wireless V2 doesn't sound like the right pair for you, our guide to the best wireless headsets is full of some of the best Xbox Series X headsets and best Nintendo Switch headsets that are worth checking out.