Get 25% off this ASUS gaming laptop right now: a great value way into PC gaming

Fancy getting into PC and laptop gaming but not sure where to start? Or perhaps you've been a little frightened by the prices - that's understandable, as they can escalate quickly. If you're open to an affordable way to get into PC gaming with a cheap gaming laptop, Walmart has got a deal for you right now. The mega retailer is currently selling a great entry-level ASUS TUF gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 processor, GTX 1650 card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $750. That's a saving of a massive $250, representing 25% off its list price - this makes it a great deal.

It's specs are well considered and, as I said, an entry-level combination - you might not be gaming at Ultra settings but you'll have no problem jumping into and blazing around the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite, Overwatch and other esports games, as well as the latest AAA games but just on slightly lower graphical settings. You get what you pay for remember, and this is certainly still a great value machine. That portability is an excellent bonus.

Best cheap gaming laptop deal today

You might raise a slight eyebrow at the limited storage and the medium-good GPU, but this is not a world-beater and is fine in its own skin. The bang to buck ratio is still great here and these laptops really do represent sensible but capable entry-level routes in PC gaming.

If you want to see how it stacks up against the top of the class portable powerhouses, then check out our guide to the best gaming laptops. But if you prefer the more static setup, head over to our takes on the best gaming PCs and the best gaming monitors top see what powerhouse you can build.