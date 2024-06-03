15 games we really want to see at Summer Game Fest

It's Summer Game Fest season starting this week, which means it's time for updates, new announcements, reveals, and more from all the big players in the industry. With the Summer Game Fest schedule filled with showcases and presentations, we should get a tonne of fresh info on our hotly anticipated new games for 2024 and beyond. So, ahead of all the big showcases, here are the 15 games we're excited to see more of this Summer Game Fest.

BioShock 4

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

It's been five years since we heard anything about BioShock 4 . Would you kindly change that for us please 2K? We're expecting it to be open-world and first person, but that's only from job listings and vague teasers from the studio. It could be a prime candidate for a big Summer Game Fest reveal.

Metaphor: ReFantazio

(Image credit: Atlus)

Release date: October 11, 2024

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

This is Atlus' first original project and it's an RPG set in a dazzling medieval fantasy world . It's destined to turn some heads this year, just as it did at its original reveal at last year's Summer Game Fest. It's out this October too, so will no doubt definitely be part of Keighley's extravaganza.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Release date: June 21, 2024

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Xbox One, PS4

With just a few weeks left to go until Elden Ring 's big expansion, I'd be surprised if there wasn't one more WTF trailer left in FromSoft. A suitably chin-scratchy launch trailer full of mysteries and more questions than answers would be perfectly placed for a drop at Summer Game Fest.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

(Image credit: MachineGames)

Release date: TBC 2024

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Only officially revealed earlier a few months ago, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming out later this year. With Xbox and Bethesda poised to host their showcase on Sunday, June 9, Machine Games' next epic should take pride of place in the spotlight. Show me more of that whip in action, immediately.

Slitterhead

(Image credit: Bokeh Game Studio)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

We've not seen Slitterhead since its reveal at the Game Awards back in 2021, so a full gameplay reveal could well be on the cards for SGF. It's the new title from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama and it's easily one of our most anticipated upcoming horror games.

The Sims 5

(Image credit: EA)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

Okay, this is probably a long shot but EA and Maxis have been quiet on The Sims 5 - aka Project Rene - for over six months now. Initially we were getting a drip feed of early development progress, but there's been no fresh info since January. Is that because we're gearing up for a bigger reveal? Let's hope so.

Borderlands 4

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

We know that Summer Game Fest will reveal "the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises" . In the year of the Borderlands movie, surely that can only be referring to Borderlands 4? Claptrap would approve.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date: November 15, 2024

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

We've only just seen Assassin's Creed Shadows emerge from its codename, but we're excited to see more of this samurai and shinobi duo. With Ubisoft Forward set for June 10, we'd expect to see a lot more of this Feudal-Japanese adventure very soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

It's a pivotal year for Call of Duty, with Black Ops 6 being the first to launch post-Microsoft buying Activision. It's launching Day One on Game Pass, that we do know, but the full reveal of the next COD is getting its very own special stream directly after the Xbox Games Showcase.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

(Image credit: BioWare)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

We haven't had a new Dragon Age game for a decade, and now we know that EA and BioWare is going to do a full reveal of Dragon Age Dreadwolf at Summer Game Fest. All we've really had so far is some concept art and a very brief teaser trailer, so we're more than pumped to see what our next adventure across Thedas is going to entail.

GTA 6

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Release date: Fall 2025

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Okay, okay we know this is far-fetched but we'd all be grateful for even a tiny slice of fresh GTA 6 footage. Rockstar notoriously just does its own thing when it comes to new trailers and reveals, so we'd imagine an SGF showcase is unlikely, but hey, we can dream right?

Star Wars Outlaws

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date: August 30, 2024

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Easily one of the most anticipated games of 2024, Star Wars Outlaws is going to share the main spotlight at the Ubisoft Forward with Assassin's Creed Shadows this year. We definitely want to see more gameplay, fresh info on our heroes Kay and Nix, and learn more about what to expect from Massive's ambitious open-world Star Wars game.

Fable 4

(Image credit: Playground Games)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

It's been a full year since we saw Richard Ayoade as a giant in the first official Fable 4 trailer. With no release date or even vague window, I'm not expecting it to launch this year, but I'd love to see more of what Playground Games is doing with this quintessentially British RPG.

Starfield: Shattered Space

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Release date: Fall 2024

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Starfield has been on a bit of a journey since its launch last year, but after the big May update all eyes are on the first major expansion - Shattered Space . With an expected release sometime later in the year, we should get to see more of it at SGF.

Metroid Prime 4

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch