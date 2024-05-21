The new Elden Ring DLC story trailer is peak FromSoftware: 3 minutes of messed-up war lore beamed straight into your eyeballs

A new Elden Ring DLC story trailer has arrived, and it's the FromSoftware special from start to finish: epic music, a despondent narrator, and grim lore beamed straight into your eyeballs with little to no explanation.

The three-minute trailer seems to chronicle the historic war waged by new antagonist Messmer, as well as the response from Miquella, a central character in the DLC who was more of a background figure in the main game.

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

A few potentially gameplay-facing shots stand out. Multiple Rune Arc-seque beacons of light are shown dotted around the landscape, and I'd bet my Runes that we'll be tracking these things down as one of the DLC's collectible MacGuffins. "We are not deterred," the narrator says as a central knight runs his armored fingers over the leaking light. "We choose to follow. Will you walk with us?"

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Several serpent-like beasts are shown impaled on spikes amid Messmer's fiery battleground. A similar lightning-wielding creature was shown in a previous DLC trailer, and appeared to be one of the new DLC bosses. It seems these things were light work for Messmer; we'll see how players handle them one-on-one.

The flaming, cage-like golem shown in an older trailer also makes a return, now golems plural, with several of these things stomping over the warfront like we're in Attack on Titan. Perhaps these are more like mini-bosses out in the open world as opposed to true, one-off boss fights.

FromSoftware is steadily dialing up the hype as we count down the final month before Shadow of the Erdtree's June 21 launch. In the past week, the studio's abruptly dropped a new, potentially boss-grade enemy as well as an expanded environmental shot that looks exactly like Bloodborne .

Long-time Dark Souls and Elden Ring dev thinks Miyazaki stores the entire story in his head: "The lore probably only exists in Miyazaki's imagination" .