Nintendo quietly drops new Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake trailers, casually giving us our first-ever look at Dark Link and more

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake just got two brand-new trailers from Nintendo showing off a bit of the revamped game's combat and more.
Although they're short, the trailers pack quite a punch – and that's an understatement. You can find them on Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel, starting with a 30-second mashup of the game's combat.
The video begins with a movie-trailer-esque scene featuring Ganondorf playing an organ, then cuts to Link, Navi, and the villain's face before diving straight into some action-packed battles. That's not all, either. For the first time ever, we see Dark Link.
Around 16 or so seconds in, Link takes on the shadowy doppelgänger – and honestly, I can't stop rewatching it all.
That plus the other new trailer from the channel, where we see more of Link, Zelda, and the ocarina itself in action. We get a glimpse of various locations, the Master Sword, and, of course, the remake's stunning visuals. It's exciting, to say the least, and I'm not alone in thinking so.
A thread over on X proves as much.
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Between the comments dubbing the Ocarina of Time remake "peak," there are folks praising everything from Dark Link to Ganon's Castle. Others wonder why Nintendo didn't post the trailers on its international channels, which, valid.
My favorite reply of all, though, sums everything up about my reaction to the new videos (and others' as well, it seems) perfectly: "Holy shit." Holy shit indeed, anon. Holy shit indeed.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer before we can take Ganondorf and the rest of Hyrule's formidable foes on for ourselves. The Ocarina of Time remake releases next month on November 5 for the Switch 2 – that's less than a month away now.
And, you know what that means? We've got a couple of weeks to play through the original game again so we suck just a little bit less in dungeons (maybe I'm projecting here, okay).
Interested in one of this year's biggest new games yourself? Have a read through our Ocarina of Time remake preview to see why we love it so far.
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