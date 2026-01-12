Knowing how to generate and connect power in StarRupture is essential for this sci-fi factory builder, as you're tasked with delivering valuable resources to various companies but you can't harvest anything without a reliable power source. StarRupture throws a lot of important mechanics at you as soon as you start the game, so it's easy to miss one or two key tips while you're learning the ropes. The StarRupture power system takes some getting used to, but with our guidance you'll quickly learn how to keep your machines up and running without any oversight.

How to generate power in StarRupture

(Image credit: Creepy Jar)

To generate power in StarRupture, you have to build Solar Generators anywhere in your base. These cost 40 basic building materials each, and you can build as many as you need. Each Solar Panel only generates so much power, and more complex machines have ever-increasing power requirements. You can check power details by using a machine and clicking the information tab.