Rotor and Tube Blueprint locations in StarRupture

Tracking down the Rotor and Tube blueprints in StarRupture is important, as they're used to produce key parts required for several crafting recipes. While you can create certain items straight away in this sci-fi factory sim by donating generous sums of materials, there are others that also require unique blueprints before you can get started with them.

The Rotor and Tube are two such items, as they need you to put in the groundwork first before you can start making them. The game doesn't explain where to find blueprints, however, and the planet's surface seems especially barren at first glance. To get you up to speed, here's where to find the Rotor and Tube blueprints in StarRupture.

StarRupture Rotor and Tube Blueprint Locations

(Image credit: Creepy Jar)

The StarRupture Rotor and Tube blueprints can be found at an abandoned base to the west of the starting area. You'll see the remnants of a destroyed metal dish sticking out over the cragged cliffs in the distance. That's where you want to go.