How to get Helium in StarRupture

StarRupture Helium is one of the many valuable resources found littering the surface of the alien planet that you can collect for various companies, but it's much harder to find than other early-game materials. While Helium isn't required for any crafting recipes in the opening stages of StarRupture, you'll start to need a lot of it once you begin expanding your operations across the planet's surface. Quite a few base-building items and components require it, so it's a good idea to set up a steady supply of Helium as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, there aren't any Helium deposits in the starting area of StarRupture, so you'll have to look further afield. To save you the trouble of searching for it yourself, these are the best places to find Helium in StarRupture.

StarRupture Helium locations

(Image credit: Creepy Jar)

Helium in StarRupture is a bright purple resource that can only be collected in small amounts during the opening hours of your adventure. You can find Helium all over the planet's surface in small, purple rocks that give off distinct purple smoke. You don't need any special equipment to harvest these small Helium nodes, so just hit them with your harvesting beam like any other ore.