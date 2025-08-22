Resident Evil Requiem monsters will throw furniture at you, which isn't even scary, it's rude

Resident Evil 2 had Mr. X crashing through walls, Resident Evil 7 had pretty much the same thing but with Jack Baker, and Resident Evil Requiem apparently has enemies that can throw unexpected objects at you, taking jump scares to a whole new level.

I've given a lot of attention to Resident Evil 9's new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, and why it's her instead of Leon Kennedy that the series needs in this moment, but I haven't thought quite as much about the game's bad guys and how they also might shake things up. And shake things up they will, as a new clip shows Grace getting rocked by what appears to be a hospital tray table.

Monsters in Resident Evil Requiem can throw entire objects at you 😭Feb 27th cannot come soon enough, this game looks so freaking good pic.twitter.com/oEqwJYwHUFAugust 20, 2025

In the brief clip shared by Synth Potato, which is likely taken from the same preview build we tinkered with for our Resident Evil Requiem hands-on preview, poor, unsuspecting Grace is seen tip-toeing her way through a dark corridor before a full-size piece of furniture comes hurling her way, knocking her back, and sending her reeling in dramatic fashion.

What's interesting, and a little terrifying, to me is that this appears to be just a normal gameplay sequence, not a pre-scripted cutscene. It's possible it's a pre-scripted gameplay event that only happens when certain triggers are activated, but still, my blood pressure is going to be so damn high playing this game.

Resident Evil Requiem's new trailer makes a great case for Grace Ashcroft, not boring old Leon Kennedy, being the anxiety-riddled hero we need for the series' scariest entry yet