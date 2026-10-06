New MMO Aion 2 soars on Steam with nearly 400,000 concurrent players despite "Mixed" reviews grilling AI slop and pay-to-win shop

Aion 2 has finally arrived and is proving quite popular as this month's shiny new MMO, with hundreds of thousands of players enjoying its stunning character creator and visuals – despite developer and publisher NC's use of generative AI, that is.
In case you've missed it, Aion 2 is here as the ambitious sequel to Korean MMO Aion: The Tower of Eternity – a 2008 gem that's maintained a dedicated fanbase despite its age.
It's got quite an active community already, too, hitting nearly 400,000 players on its first official day (it was available pre-release to folks who paid, after all), according to SteamDB figures. A solid 397,905 players, to be precise… which is no small feat.
In fact, the game currently has a "Mixed" rating on Steam, with many reviews discussing its pay-to-win features.
One dubs it an "extremely predatory monetization" system and says Aion 2 is "the complete opposite of what a good MMO means." Others complain that it's got "slop" vibes, perhaps alluding to NC's use of generative AI during development.
There is a disclaimer outlining as much on the page. "Some in-game assets were created with the assistance of AI tools," it reads. "Arcana card designs and some icons use AI-generated assets."
Not everyone is a fan of gen AI, of course, but again, that doesn't seem to be the topic dominating players' feedback. And as someone who gave the game a go, I can definitely understand why – pay-to-win is a big concern in the MMO community, and Aion has historically been no stranger to it.
There is plenty of positive discussion surrounding the sequel as well, however, and I'd be lying if I said there weren't good qualities myself. The character creation is wonderful, and the world is gorgeous. Plus, it's clearly plenty populated.
Searching for some more new games to dive into? Browse through our roundup of the best MMORPGs out there right now if so.
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After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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