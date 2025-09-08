Short answer: Borderlands 4 will not be on Game Pass at launch. Nothing's been announced so far and with the game approaching fast it's unlikely there's going to be a surprise reveal in the time we have left. However, that's not to say there won't be a showing in the future, so here what I know currently.

Is Borderlands 4 ever going to be on Game Pass?

(Image credit: 2K Games)

So there's no day one Game Pass launch for Borderlands 4, I know that much so far. Given that there was a big 20 minute deep dive PlayStation State of Play for the game in April 2025, it certainly looks like there's some sort of ongoing partnership between Borderlands 4 and Sony for the time being. It also looks like there won't be any Game Pass showing any time soon for the Borderlands 4 release time - it's far too close to Christmas now for an effectively 'free' release to appear between now and then.

If we take a look at Borderlands 3 we actually get a strong idea of what to expect, as that released at almost the same time of year back in 2019. It's not great news either if you were hoping to play BL4 on Game Pass anytime soon. While the third game released September 13, 2019, it didn't come to Game Pass until April 3 2025 and left in August, barely hanging around for four months.

So, if you were hoping to play Borderlands 4 on Game Pass it's not looking good. It's not there at launch ,and going on the previous game, it could be a few years before it appears on the service. If you really want to play it, buying it might be the only route in the near future.

