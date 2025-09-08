Here are the Borderlands 4 release times and dates

Can't wait to play Borderlands 4? Then good news - global release times and dates have been announced, explaining when it's live and when you can start an all new Vault hunting career. And it looks like there's a chance the old New Zealand trick might come into play, looking at what Gearbox has announced. Just saying...

When does Borderlands 4 release on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: 2K)

The Borderlands 4 release time on console is simple enough, with PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 all releasing at 12am on September 12th in each respective time zone:

New Zealand - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM NZST

Australia - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM AEST

Japan - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM JST

Singapore - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT

UK - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM BST

USA - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM ET / Sept 11 at 9:00 PM PT

Which means there's a chance the old New Zealand trick of setting your console to match New Zealand time might work here. No way of knowing until the day but it's certainly worth a try if you can't bear to wait.

Borderlands 4 PC release time

(Image credit: Gearbox)

The Borderlands 4 release time on PC on Steam and Epic is a little bit more funky with a global release time:

New Zealand - Sept 12 at 4:00 AM NZST

Australia - Sept 12 at 2:00 AM AEST

Japan - Sept 12 at 1:00 AM JST

Singapore - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT

UK - Sept 11 at 5:00 PM BST

USA - Sept 11 at 12:00 PM ET / Sept 11 at 9:00 AM PT

So while that 4am looks a bit later on the starter NZT time, because it's a synchronised global release it actually means you could get it a bit earlier depending on where you are. No idea what's going on there and why it's not just the same for everyone waiting to play Borderlands 4, but it is what it is.

Worth pointing out there's no Borderlands 4 Game Pass option either so while you wait for the full release, whatever you're playing on, take a look at all the Borderlands 4 characters, to get a feel for the best Vault hunter for you to choose when it's all downloaded and good to go.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.