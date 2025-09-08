Here are the Borderlands 4 release times and dates
Want to know when you can play Borderlands 4? Here are the global release dates and times for console and PC.
Can't wait to play Borderlands 4? Then good news - global release times and dates have been announced, explaining when it's live and when you can start an all new Vault hunting career. And it looks like there's a chance the old New Zealand trick might come into play, looking at what Gearbox has announced. Just saying...
When does Borderlands 4 release on PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2
The Borderlands 4 release time on console is simple enough, with PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 all releasing at 12am on September 12th in each respective time zone:
- New Zealand - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM NZST
- Australia - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM AEST
- Japan - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM JST
- Singapore - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT
- UK - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM BST
- USA - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM ET / Sept 11 at 9:00 PM PT
Which means there's a chance the old New Zealand trick of setting your console to match New Zealand time might work here. No way of knowing until the day but it's certainly worth a try if you can't bear to wait.
Borderlands 4 PC release time
The Borderlands 4 release time on PC on Steam and Epic is a little bit more funky with a global release time:
- New Zealand - Sept 12 at 4:00 AM NZST
- Australia - Sept 12 at 2:00 AM AEST
- Japan - Sept 12 at 1:00 AM JST
- Singapore - Sept 12 at 12:00 AM SGT
- UK - Sept 11 at 5:00 PM BST
- USA - Sept 11 at 12:00 PM ET / Sept 11 at 9:00 AM PT
So while that 4am looks a bit later on the starter NZT time, because it's a synchronised global release it actually means you could get it a bit earlier depending on where you are. No idea what's going on there and why it's not just the same for everyone waiting to play Borderlands 4, but it is what it is.
Worth pointing out there's no Borderlands 4 Game Pass option either so while you wait for the full release, whatever you're playing on, take a look at all the Borderlands 4 characters, to get a feel for the best Vault hunter for you to choose when it's all downloaded and good to go.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides, which means I run GamesRadar's guides and tips content. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.