Ubisoft CEO says Assassin's Creed Shadows will get "new versions that will come on other machines," but refuses to confirm it's Switch 2

It's still unclear if Assassin's Creed Shadows will end up coming to Switch 2, as Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has said "new versions" will come to "other machines" but declined to confirm Nintendo's new console is one of them.

In the company's latest earnings call, Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet said "we will have a couple of other titles to announce" for release before the end of the company's current fiscal year, ending March 2026, and that there's also a game that "will be launched on Switch 2" in the same timeframe.

Hmmmm... we've known for months that Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Switch 2, but Duguet appeared to be talking about unannounced releases.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said Assassin's Creed Shadows has had a "very good start" since its launch in March, but naturally, this is still very much just the beginning of the game's roadmap, which includes the Claws of Awaji expansion "that is coming before the end of the quarter," according to Guillemot.

He added, "we have also some new versions [of the game] that will come on other machines."

Ubisoft has yet to confirm what other platforms Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to, but for many, the first possibility that comes to mind is Switch 2. Ubisoft has a long history of releasing games on Nintendo platforms, with Assassin's Creed 3 launching on Wii U just a month after its initial release in 2012 and Black Flag coming to Wii U in tandem with all other platforms in 2013.

Assassin's Creed has a much bigger presence on Switch though, with the Ezio Collection bringing Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations to the mobile platform in 2022. Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered hit Switch in 2019, and Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, which includes Black Flag and Rogue, also released on Switch in 2019.

The new, bigger, fully open world Assassin's Creed games have yet to make their Nintendo debuts, but that's presumably because the mobile hardware hasn't been up to snuff, but with the Switch 2 boasting considerably stronger specs, there's reason to believe that could change.

Later in the same call, an investor shot their shot and asked point-blank if Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to Switch 2 or whether it's "too extensive" for the console to handle. Duguet, unsurprisingly, declined to comment. "We haven't said which other games [beyond Star Wars Outlaws] will come on the console," he said.

