Ubisoft CEO says Assassin's Creed Shadows cost over $100 million to make, but that's not shocking if you sat through the game's 2-hour credits

In case there was any doubt, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has properly confirmed that the company's latest blockbuster Assassin's Creed Shadows cost at least €100 million (around $116 million) to make, which doesn't seem that dramatic in the context of other big budget games.

"We don't disclose production costs," the publisher's boss said in a recent financial meeting before eventually noting that "it did cost over €100 million, we'll say that." Guillemot added that the company doesn't "give any final costs" and it "also invested heavily in the engine" used to make Assassin's Creed Shadows, which likely inflated its budget, too.

Either way, the €100 million figure is a loose budget. The Insomniac Games leaks revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had a mega budget totalling over $300 million, while we also know from leaked documents that The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon: Forbidden West both cost more than $200 million to make.

With those figures and Assassin's Creed Shadows' absolutely giant, two-hour-long credits in mind, we can speculate that the open-world game's budget likely exceeded the $100 million mark as well.

Despite the high costs, the Japan-set Assassin's Creed seems to have done pretty well for itself anyway. The company previously called Assassin's Creed Shadows' launch a "defining moment" that "reaffirmed" how strong the series could be, and it's apparently outperformed Assassin's Creed Odyssey in terms of sales and player count at this point in both games' respective life cycles.

Plus, there's no sign it'll be slowing down either - the Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap is packed.

