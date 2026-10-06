Watch Dogs will be "potentially remade" someday, Ubisoft CEO says as the series goes 6 years without a release: "An important brand for the future"

A good couple of years have passed since we've heard anything solid about Watch Dogs, the action-adventure series that had 13-year-old me stupidly excited in the early 2010s – but it's back in the limelight now, it seems.
Watch Dogs is a bit of a strange one, really. There's a movie in the works still that (as far as we know, anyway) started filming back in 2024 with little news coming about it since, and nothing about any new game – but that might be changing.
As per a recent report from Game File, Watch Dogs is still on Ubisoft's mind. So much so, in fact, that it's an IP that the studio feels will be a part of its future in some capacity.
According to the report, company CEO Yves Guillemot says (via a translator) Watch Dogs is "still a brand that we consider to be an important brand for the future."
He explains as much during Ubisoft's annual meeting, apparently, going on to respond with the reason why the series isn't listed under any of the team's "creative houses" – divisions that each focus on particular games – and that's when he mentions a potential remake of the original Watch Dogs.
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"It's not expected to [be] put… in a creative house for the moment," Guillemot states, "before it's potentially remade."
The series is just lying dormant right now, and longtime fans are bound to anticipate more news.
What about a Watch Dogs 4, though? Well, it doesn't seem like it's in the cards just yet (if it ever even will be). And, of course, there is still that live-action film, whenever it may come.
For now, I suppose that all we can do is wait to hear more from Ubisoft – and replay the first few Watch Dogs games, I guess – or, if you're anything like me, enjoy the first two and, uh, pretend that Legion doesn't exist.
Searching for more to look forward to? Browse through our roundup of the most exciting new games coming this year and beyond to wishlist right now.
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