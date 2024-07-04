It's taken 11 years, but the Watch Dogs movie has finally started filming

It's taken more than a whole decade, but the Watch Dogs movie has finally started filming.

Ubisoft first announced it was planning on bringing Watch Dogs to the big screen way back in 2013 – so it's been a long time coming.

The film is so far shrouded in mystery, but Ubisoft shared a cryptic behind-the-scenes glimpse on Twitter, captioned "Lights_Camera_Action.exe" In the image, which you can see below, a mystery person can be seen sitting at a computer.

That's pretty fitting for a Watch Dogs movie, considering the gaming series revolves around hacking. The first game was released in 2014 and follows the hacker Aiden Pearce, with two further games released in 2016 and 2020: Watch Dogs 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

While plot details are unknown, we do know that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actor Tom Blyth will star opposite Talk to Me's Sophie Wilde in the movie. Mathieu Turi directs.

Though Ubisoft announced the film way back in 2013, development has been slow going. The movie was in development hell for some time, before news of Wilde's casting broke in 2024 as the first significant update in years.

This is far from the only video game movie in development – this year brings with it the Borderlands film, while we also have the likes of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and a Minecraft movie to get excited about.

Watch Dogs doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming video game movies on the way.