Hideo Kojima is making his Metal Gear spiritual successor Physint "all by myself" while Kojima Productions is busy on OD

Hideo Kojima claims he's working on Physint by himself, while Kojima Productions is now all in on OD following Death Stranding 2's release.

Now that Death Stranding 2 is out (and won't be getting much in the way of DLC by the sounds of things), the list of upcoming Kojima games is down to two (that we know of), OD and his Metal Gear Solid spiritual successor, Physint. But other than some leaks from almost three years ago and a trailer of some faces a couple of years back, and pretty much an "it exists" for Physint, there hasn't been much on either. That is, unless the "I didn't fuck the fridge" song Kojima posted a few weeks ago on Instagram was connected to either.

However, in an interview with IndieWire, Kojima gave an update on what he's up to now that Death Stranding has been out for a month. "I also am starting to work with the team on 'OD' because that’s a new project," which makes it very strange to start showing trailers years before starting work on it if you ask me. As for Physint, Kojima said he is "doing 'Physint' all by myself because that’s at the conceptual stage. So I’m doing that."

Kojma said a few months ago that Physint is still "another five or six years" off, with both it and OD being impacted by the SAG-Aftra strike, so it's not exactly a big shocker. But at the very least Konami is bringing Metal Gear back with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater later this month, so we'll have some tactical espionage action to tide us over in the meantime.

Konami quietly confirms Metal Gear Solid Delta's online Fox Hunt mode isn't actually coming until "fall 2025"