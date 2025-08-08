Konami quietly confirms Metal Gear Solid Delta's online Fox Hunt mode isn't actually coming until "fall 2025"

Konami has confirmed that the online Fox Hunt mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be arriving post-launch later this year.

Over the last 10 years or so since Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain released, being a Metal Gear fan has meant suffering. So it's a bit surreal that after a decade of pachinko, Metal Gear Survive, and weird Bomberman cameos, we are actually back. Sure, it's not quite the Silent Hill treatment with those fans getting a remake and a new game a year apart, but Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the first bit of hope Metal Gear has had in a decade.

And, it having its own adaptation of Metal Gear Online's best mode in the form of Fox Hunt is a promising sign that the best game ever made is getting treated right. However, one detail we didn't know about Fox Hunt was that it won't be in the game at launch.

Although it was probably obvious as it was a bit peculiar to confirm a multiplayer mode a couple months ahead of launch out of the blue, we never actually had word of when it would arrive. But now Konami's website has quietly given the Online expansion a "Fall 2025" release date.

Granted, this isn't completely unprecedented. Metal Gear Solid 5's MGO expansion released over a month later on consoles and four months later on PC, so it wouldn't be the first time a Metal Gear received its multiplayer post-launch. Hell, the original Metal Gear Online featured in Metal Gear Solid 3 wasn't included until the Subsistence release a year and change later – and you had to buy the game again, so a few months max doesn't seem too bad in comparison.

