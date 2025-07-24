Hideo Kojima shares bizarre "I didn't f*** the fridge" song he got off a USB drive from a "multidisciplinary artist" in London, and nobody's sure whether to believe this is viral OD marketing or just Kojima being Kojima

Hideo Kojima has a reputation for weird marketing misdirections going all the way back to Metal Gear Solid 2, and a bizarre new social media post from the director has fans going wild trying to figure out whether it's connected to the upcoming horror project OD. At its heart is a bizarre song about having sex with a refrigerator - yup.

"While I was in London, I met this strange man who said he was a 'multidisciplinary artist' from Estonia," Kojima says in a new Instagram post. "He said he wanted to eat sushi and after I treated him to some, he gave me a USB key with a link to this very bizarre song as a thank you, which I'd like to share with you here."

Attached is a song called PretzHell, attributed to an artist credited as "ZXY - The Gyslexic Die." It opens with the line "Shot! She shit me in the head!" and goes on with banger lines like "Fix! Coz I didn't fuck the fridge." It's honestly kind of a fun listen - aside, you know, from the apparent implications of it being about a dyslexic man getting shot by his partner after forgetting to fix the fridge.

Internet sleuths quickly tracked down reference to this PretzHell track on a website for a Paris museum, where the music video for the song was presented in late June. The site identifies the artist as "Olav Kikkas," who "goes under different pseudonyms (one of which is more well-known than the others)."

What does this have to do with OD? Who knows! The early fandom conspiracies are latching onto that line about a "well-known" pseudonym, suggesting that Olav Kikkas might, in fact, be OD cast member Udo Kier. That seems to be mostly down to the fact that Kier's accent is similar to that of the song's vocalist.

Personally? I'm not buying it. Yes, we had the infamous bait-and-switch with Metal Gear Solid 2's protagonist back in the day, and (somewhat) more recently the developer fakeout with Moby Dick Studio on Metal Gear Solid 5. But remember when the world seemed convinced that Abandoned was a Kojima marketing ploy? Remember when a group of fans were certain that there was something akin to a whole 'nother game hidden deep within The Phantom Pain?

I believe Kojima genuinely met an odd musician in London trying to promote his latest track in the streets, and treated him to a sushi dinner, and I think that's a lot more endearing than an oddball marketing beat for OD. Maybe Olav Kikkas will sneak in a cameo in Kojima's next game.

