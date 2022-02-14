How to enter the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials and claim your free rewards

The Fortnite Stoneheart Trials have arrived, which is apt as love is in the air during Valentine's week. They're live now and run until Monday February 21, with four different rewards including a wrap and pickaxe that you can unlock for free and add to your Fortnite locker. The challenges to earn these items aren't particular difficult to complete, but there are a couple of steps you need to follow outside of the game first in order to qualify for them, so here's everything you need to know to set your account up for the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials.

How to start the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials

To get started with the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials, you first have to register for the event on the Fortnite website via fn.gg/stonehearttrials with your Epic Games account. Once signed in and confirmed, any progress you make towards the challenges will be recorded against your account, and you can check how you're getting on by revisiting that website as it frequently refreshes your stats.

How to earn the Fortnite Stoneheart Trials rewards

There are four separate Fortnite Stoneheart Trials rewards you can earn in total, with the first three being unlocked by earning badges during the event. As soon as you link your account as described above you'll collect your first badge, then a further badge is unlocked for every two Top 10 finishes you achieve in Solo Battle Royale mode only. Those Fortnite Stoneheart Trials rewards are as follows:

One badge: Doomed Affair Spray

Six badges: Hearty Wrap

Eleven badges: Thorns of Passion Pickaxe

If you're having trouble finishing in the Top 10, try staying aboard the battle bus for as long as possible before immediately opening your glider, then hovering towards the middle of the island and waiting for the first storm circle to appear. Once you have that, aim for the center of it and look for a good place to hide such as up a tree or in a bush, then wait things out for as long as possible until your opponents eliminate each other.

For the last Fortnite Stoneheart Trials reward, the Grim Devotion Emoticon, you need to vote for one of the six creative maps in contention for use during the Stoneheart Night Tournament. This is done via the website, so tick your choice then submit to complete one half of this challenge. You also need to play at least one of the six creative maps, which can be access by entering any of the following Island Codes:

[Frost Riders] Rocket vs Cars: 8256-4820-6746

Hockey Gladiator: 1169-6046-7349

The Hunt of the Cowboy: 5808-1158-7751

The Ice Cave: 3489-5945-4957

Speed Royale: 6472-4495-2088

Winterlands Chaos: 9315-7745-8668

You can do these steps in either order, and it doesn't matter which map you pick. You can also quit out of it once the match starts, so you don't have to see it all the way through to its conclusion. With both of those stages completed, the final Fortnite Stoneheart Trials reward should be yours.

