How to get the Fortnite Spider-Man web shooters and start web swinging across the map

The Fortnite Spider-Man web shooters give you a chance to experience web swinging, and a life of heroic arachnid powers on the island, That includes a key location from the Marvel mythos to explore and swing around. We'll lay out everything we know about the web shooters, how to get and use them, as well as the webslinging mechanics and how you can play as Spider-Man as much as possible in Fortnite.

How to get the mythic Spider-Man web shooters

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get the mythic web shooters and play as Fortnite Spider-Man, there is currently a method, though this seems to run counter to Epic Games saying they wouldn't add them to Fortnite until December 11th. We have no idea if the current way to get the web shooters is a glitch, an easter egg or a mistimed bit of content, but we're not going to argue. To get your own thwipping power, follow the steps below and see if it works for you.

Acquire 400 gold bars in-game, either by completing quests or looting off opponents

From that point on, head to Greasy Grove, the city in the snow biome on the southwest side of the island.

On the west side of Greasy Grove is a Mexican restaurant with an NPC character called Guaco.

Guaco will sell you the web shooters, a mythic weapon, for 400 gold bars.

The web shooters can be equipped with any outfit, and will allow you to swing around, modelled partially after the mechanics from Insomniac's Spider-Man games. It's entirely possible that we might see these web shooters patched out of the game before their intended release, then get put back in only days later, but we'll be sure to update this page as more details emerge.

How to get the Spider-Man skin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Spider-Man costume can be obtained much more simply, though not more cheaply. To get the Spider-Man red and blue outfit, players simply need to buy and level up the new Battle Pass, which has the classic Spider-Man outfit, the white Future Foundation skin, and the Black Symbiote version available on various pages (9, 2 and 10 respectively). You'll have to pay the money and spend a while levelling it up, although if you want to know how to level up fast in Fortnite, we can help you. The developers have also stated that the store will have other variations on the character in the near future - perhaps Miles Morales or Gwen Stacy will show up?

