Where to search between three ski lodges in Fortnite - Season 7 Week 3 challenges

We haven't seen as many "search here" challenges in Fortnite season 7 as we have in previous seasons, but one was bound to come eventually. The "search between three ski lodges" is one of the challenges in week three for Fortnite this season, and it sends players down to the brand new snowy region of the map.

As you've no doubt realised, this part of the map appeared due to the enormous iceberg that crashed into the island at the start of Fortnite season 7. It brought three new named places of interest: Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and Happy Hamlet, along with a whole lot of snow and ice that covered Greasy Grove and the surrounding areas.

Where to search between three ski lodges in Fortnite - week three challenges

When you search between three ski lodges, you're going to want to head to the southern part toward Happy Hamlet. Head due west of the cozy winter town and you'll find the three ski lodges placed a short distance away from one another, clearly visible in the snowy tundra.

To find the free battle star and complete the challenge, you simply need to go to the area the three ski lodges intersect. It's just south of the central lodge, as circled in the image above. You'll find it amongst some trees. Interact with it and you'll have completed the challenge.

For your best shot at completing this and not being killed by nearby enemies, we'd recommend landing at one of the ski lodges because each one can spawn multiple chests. Failing that, you can also head toward Happy Hamlet at the start of the game and you'll have more than enough gear to loot up with. If you need a quick getaway after you complete the challenge, there's a plane that can spawn on a small mountain to further to the west.

