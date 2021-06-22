Fortnite recreates the London O2 Arena for a virtual concert this week

Fortnite is putting on another virtual concert, this time at a recreation of London's O2 Arena.

Right now in Fortnite, players will be able to access a virtual recreation of the O2 Arena in London through Fortnite's Creative mode, by entering the code 2500-3882-9781. While there isn't much going on at the virtually recreated venue right now, that's all going to change this Thursday, June 24.

At 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. BST, UK band Easy Life will be kicking off a virtual performance in the London O2 Arena within Fortnite's Creative mode. Once the new set from the band has first aired, you'll be able to watch repeats of the limited-time event until later in the week on June 27, at roughly 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST.

"Being the first UK act to ever perform in Fortnite Creative, and for that performance to take place inside a venue as iconic as The O2, is truly humbling," said Easy Life vocalist Murray Matravers (thanks, PC Gamer). "We’re all huge gamers in the band so getting the chance to appear in a game this popular is a childhood dream come true."

The new gig from Easy Life won't be confined to the virtual London O2 Arena itself though, because each of the six tracks that the band are performing will transport players to a mysterious virtual world. If this sounds at all familiar, it's because developer Epic Games previously pulled this off in a huge concert with rapper Travis Scott, where a skyscraper-sized recreation of the rapper performed in the game for players to watch.

This Travis Scott event actually proved to be Fortnite's biggest ever event at the time, raking in a staggering 12.3 million players worldwide when the concert first debuted. Like Easy Life's upcoming set, the concert from Scott was available to watch through repeats for a few days after it first aired.

Here's hoping there's more live concerts like this from Fortnite further down the line. Anyone who attended the Travis Scott concert through the game will tell you just how much of a mind-bending spectacle the showcase was, as a towering Scott transported players to colorful different worlds throughout the show.

