Fortnite has a new bounty mode starring The Mandalorian

A new Fortnite mode called Mando's Bounty is out right now, and tasks players with making it in and out of the battle royale island alive.

Mando's Bounty is out right now in Fortnite, and you can see the announcement from the official Fortnite Twitter account just below. This new limited-time mode is available until February 9 at 9 a.m. ET, so you don't have much time to head into the game for this new mode.

Chiefly, the Mando's Bounty LTM tasks you with collecting Galactic Credits by eliminating enemy players or the specific player you're assigned to target at the beginning of the match.

There's one wrinkle though: the island is populated with AI-controlled Hunters, as well as The Mandalorian himself, both of which will attempt to kill you on sight. If you can take down either a Hunter or The Mandalorian, you'll get a big haul of Galactic Credits toward the goal.

To top everything off, there's a brand new location on the Fortnite island in the Mando's Bounty LTM. Kit's Cantina can be found in the very middle of the island map in the desert, and you can stop off there for a brief respite from all the carnage.

If you can emerge victorious from the Mando's Bounty LTM, you'll bag a special reward. The Besker Umbrella will be awarded immediately upon a victory royale, and bears a signet of the Mandalorian's clan.

Mando's Bounty is just the latest Star Wars-centric addition to Fortnite. Back at the beginning of the current season, The Mandalorian was introduced as a playable character through the game's battle pass, alongside Baby Yoda who appeared as a cosmetic reward for completing the entire pass.

