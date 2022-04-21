Being able to fall 10 stories without taking damage in Fortnite may sound like an impossible task, as most players will know from experience that falls beyond four stories deal damage to your HP and much beyond that will wipe you out completely. However, this is the task laid out in one of the Fortnite quests, so there must be a way of doing it safely. If you've never survived a large drop in Fortnite before then the methods we explain here could help expand your skills for future battle royales, so read on for all the details on how to fall 10 stories without taking damage in Fortnite.

How to fall 10 stories without taking damage in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two methods that will allow you to fall 10 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite, and the first involves ziplines. When you jump off a zipline while riding along it, your character will be protected by a glowing aura as you fly through the air, which negates any fall damage when you hit the ground.

Most ziplines don't extend high enough to provide a 10 story fall when you jump off, but the ones connected to the IO Airships above Imagined Order controlled POIs will do the trick if you hop off the top of them. At the time of writing these blimps are found in the following locations, though you can always confirm their current presence by looking at the map as they are shown on there:

Command Cavern

Coney Crossroads

Rocky Reels

Tilted Towers

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The other way you can fall 10 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite is to land in water, and between the various lakes, rivers, oceans, and even swimming pools you have plenty of options to choose from. Simply grab some materials then build a ramp at least 10 units tall, before jumping off the top and making a soft landing in the water below. Just make sure the water is deep enough to float in first, as if it's too shallow (or you miss your target) then you'll be instantly eliminated by the fall damage when you crash down.

