Fortnite collaboration with The Matrix could introduce Neo and Trinity next month

Fortnite will reportedly get a Matrix collaboration starring Neo and Trinity.

Just below, you can see a tweet from renowned Fortnite leaker Hypex. In the new tweet, the leaker claims that a Maxtrix collaboration will be taking place within Fortnite during the second half of December, where Trinity and Neo will enter the battle royale game.

According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. pic.twitter.com/VdEkgTwyGgNovember 18, 2021 See more

Of course, this would line up pretty much perfectly for the launch of The Matrix Resurrections. The sequel spearheaded by Lana Wachowski is due to launch in the U.S. on December 22, followed by its arrival in the U.K. and the rest of Europe a few days later on December 24.

While the upcoming collaboration will reportedly feature Neo and Trinity, it'll be interesting to see which versions of the iconic characters will grace Fortnite. Epic's battle royale game could opt for the updated versions of both characters in The Matrix Resurrections, or they could offer multiple versions of the characters, as a throwback to how they originally appeared in 1999.

Fortnite, meanwhile, is going from collaboration to collaboration faster than we can keep up with. Back in August, none other than Ariana Grande herself debuted in the battle royale shooter, putting on a spellbinding virtual concert, before arriving in the game as a playable character. Just earlier this week, Naruto and the rest of Team 7 graced Fortnite, which means Naruto can now face off against Ariana Grande with rifles, shotguns, grenades, and more.

