Fortnite Rift Tour concert takes place next month with a "record-breaking superstar"

Fortnite is holding another in-game concert with a "record-breaking superstar."

Earlier today through a press release, Fortnite unveiled that the forthcoming in-game Rift Tour event would be held between August 6 and 8. "With Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to a life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends," said Epic Games head of brand Phil Rampulla. "We can’t wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner, and can’t wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us."

Previously this month, you might recall that a storied Fortnite leaker claimed the game would be holding a virtual concert with superstar Ariana Grande, which would certainly align with the "record-breaking" part of Epic's tease. Grande currently holds a staggering 20 world records, including the most songs to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list. It goes without saying that Grande also fits the "chart-topping headliner" part of Rampulla's statement.

If this leak is accurate, then Fortnite and Ariana Grande will be collaborating in the Rift Tour event early next month. If you missed it last year, Fortnite held a record-setting event with rap superstar Travis Scott, in which over 12.3 million concurrent players booted up Fortnite to watch. Here's hoping a similarly massive concert is set to take place with Ariana Grande early next month, where a massive Ariana Grande can take us on similarly bizarre intergalactic tours.

It's worth noting Grande's brief history of game collaborations. Previously, the record-breaking superstar collaborated with Square Enix to become an actual character in Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, and she's also spoken at length about adoring the likes of Mario Kart and Mario Party, even naming Sackboy: A Big Adventure as a game she'd stay up until the early hours of the morning hooked on. A potential collaboration with Fortnite makes sense when considering Grande's love of games.

