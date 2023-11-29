Everyone is talking about the power armor in the Fallout TV show

Video game adaptations have a bit of a mixed reputation, but it seems like fans are all in when it comes to the Fallout TV show. The Prime Video series unveiled a bunch of first look images recently, which seem to have gone down well with loyal players, though there's one aspect in particular that seems to be getting everyone's attention: the power armor.

"Looks awesome! That power armor is glorious," someone wrote on Reddit after the stills were shared online, while another gushed: "The power armor looks absolutely spot on, wow. Given me a bit more hope than I initially had."

"I thought so too. I only wish it was a little dirtier and not as shiny new looking," added a third.

"I love how they managed to nail the Fallout aesthetics to 100%," said another. "I even enjoy that they 'fixed' the Fallout 4 assault rifle by making it a giant rifle made for the power armor."

Not everyone was into the rifle's inclusion, however, with someone arguing: "The costumes look amazing but that one goddamn power armor user with the Fallout 4 assault rifle. I hoped that the franchise was leaving that god awful weapon design in 4."

In response to a fan claiming the show seems to have given the armor-wearing characters "decent weapons to wield", a doubter wrote: "I disagree. It's the assault rifle from Fallout 4 and it just looks like a bulky pipe. Give the man a Gatling Laser."

In the games, power armor is worn by the likes of the technologically advanced Brotherhood of Steel and the Enclave. It is considered very precious, with only a limited number of factions having the resources to maintain the suits in large numbers, let alone manufacturing them.

Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Ella Purnell, and produced by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show centers on Vault dweller Lucy as she, and those around her, try to navigate a post-apocalyptic, retrofuturistic world. Bethesda director Todd Howard, who also produced the show, previously confirmed to Vanity Fair that he considers the events of the adaptation as "canon" to the overall franchise.

Fallout is set to release on Prime Video on April 24, 2024. For more, check out our list of the new TV shows and upcoming video game movies heading our way.