6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (Feb 7 - 9)

Our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this weekend include some highly anticipated returns, and one of the most talked-about romances of the season. Your next watch is among the best streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus — you just need to find it, with a little help from us.

Here we've selected six unmissable titles, both movies and TV series, that you should be adding to your watchlist this weekend. Are you looking for some superhero action? Do you want to get in the mood for the ongoing Oscars season? Or take a deep dive into one of the most iconic anime franchises ever?

February has arrived with some very exciting releases, following recent streaming hits like Netflix's new Harlan Coben series Missing You, The Night Agent season 2, and Apple TV Plus' Severance season 2.

This weekend, you can stream Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's powerful romantic drama, or continue the animated adventures of Pokémon Horizons and Prime Video's Invincible. Whatever you choose, you're in for a good time.

We know that scrolling down in the streaming services' catalogs every week can be overwhelming, so we're here to offer some recommendations, should you need them. Every week, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge, and the best movies to discover.

New movies

We Live in Time (Max)

We Live In Time | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield deliver outstanding performances in this romantic drama, which will have you crying your eyes out. Directed by John Crowley, We Live in Time follows Almut and Tobias, a couple who meet by chance after she accidentally runs him with her car. What follows is a long romance, told in a non-chronological order, where happiness and tragedy go hand in hand. For some it was one of the best movies of 2024, and it's definitely perfect if you're looking for an emotional watch. Don't forget the tissues.

For more, read our interview with We Live in Time stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, and check out our list of best movies on Max.

Nomadland (Hulu)

NOMADLAND | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Hulu has recently added Chloé Zhao's critically-acclaimed Nomadland, just in time for the Oscars season. The movie won Best Picture at the Oscars 2021, among other awards, and consolidated Zhao as a filmmaker to watch — she went on to helm the divisive Eternals in the MCU, and is now directing a Dracula movie. Nomadland remains her best work to date, with a stunning Oscar-winning performance by Frances McDormand. Set in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, the story follows a woman grieving the loss of her husband and her home while travelling from town to town in her van looking for whatever work she can get.

For more, check out the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

New TV shows

Invincible season 3 (Prime Video)

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Invincible season 3 has finally arrived this week on Prime Video, and you're going to want to sink your teeth into it as soon as possible. With Mark Grayson's nemesis Angstrom Levy defeated in the epic ending of season 2, we're expecting the hero to become more aggressive and isolated, as his story is set to take a darker turn in the upcoming batch of episodes. Created by Robert Kirkman, the animated show has become one of the best superhero shows around.

For more, read our review of Invincible season 3, and check out all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Pokémon Horizons season 2 (Netflix)

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 | Coming February 7 to Netflix | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

The adventures of Liko and Roy continue in Pokémon Horizons season 2, officially titled Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua, which is now available to watch on Netflix in the US. The anime show follows the two aspiring trainers as they travel around the world searching for the remaining Six Hero Pokémon, and the legendary land of Laqua. In the new episodes, we'll see them taking on the Tera Training and many more challenges.

For more, see our Pokémon Horizons season 2 release schedule and check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Severance season 2 episode 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

We might be starting to get some answers in Severance, as season 2 keeps offering surprising twists and some ominous discoveries (no, seriously, what's with those goat farmers?). Watch out for this week's episode, because it's one of the best in the season so far. After three years of waiting and theorizing, Apple TV Plus' critically-acclaimed show came back last month with Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and the rest of the main cast reprising their roles. The new season doubles down on the questions, not always offering straightforward answers, but we know that's part of its charm.

For more, read our review of Severance season 2, and check out the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 3-5 (Disney Plus)

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

With Captain America: Brave New World about to hit theaters, Disney Plus is expanding a new corner of the Marvel universe with a brand-new version of Spider-Man. If you're just now finding out about it — Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man focuses on a different iteration of Peter Parker, from a different timeline where Norman Osborn becomes his mentor as he learns to use his newly found Spidey powers. Episodes 3 to 5 of the animated show are now available to watch on streaming.

For more, read our review of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and check out all upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.