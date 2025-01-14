Pokemon Horizons season 2 release schedule – when is The Search for Laqua on Netflix and BBC iPlayer?

Pokémon Horizons continues the adventures of Liko and Roy in season 2, which is now available to watch in the UK and will soon be landing in the US.

Officially titled Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua, the show follows the two aspiring trainers as they travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon, and the legendary land of Laqua. But first they'll have to face a new challenge, the Tera Training, which prompts them to hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders.

If you can't wait to see what comes next for the characters and their high-stakes adventure, we're here to offer some help with our guide to Pokémon Horizons season 2's release plans on Netflix in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Get your calendar ready.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pokémon Horizons season 2 premieres on Netflix in the US on February 7, 2025, including the first 11 episodes.

In the UK, the first part of Pokémon Horizons season 2 is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer (from January 13). In Canada, the season will debut on February 8 on Cartoon Network, while Australian fans will have to wait until February 27 via 9Go!.

The release date for the rest of episodes of the season is yet to be announced.

How many episodes of Pokemon Horizons are in season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first part of Pokémon Horizons season 2 consists of 11 episodes, but, as anime fans know, that's only a small part of what's to come.

According to the current Japanese release schedule, The Search for Laqua will run for 37 episodes. This is likely to change, considering that the first season, released in 2023, had 45 episodes.

Where can I watch Pokemon Horizons?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first season of Pokémon Horizons: The Series is now available to watch on Netflix in the US.

In the UK, the first season is available to stream on Sky Go, while the first part of season 2 has been released on BBC iPlayer.

