Nomadland wins Best Picture at the Oscars 2021

Nomadlanf has won the Best Picture Oscar at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The film beat The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Nomadland is directed by Chloe Zhaó and follows Frances McDormand's Fern after a financial disaster leaves her living a nomadic lifestyle, traveling across Western America in her van. Zhaó was also nominated for Best Director, and McDormand was up for Best Actress – an award she previously won for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Nomadland is available on Hulu to stream now, and is arriving to Disney Plus internationally on April 30.

"Thank you for teaching us the power of resilience and hope and for teaching us what real kindness looks like," Chloe Zhaó, who also won Best Director, said about the nomads.

McDormand added: "Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible." She also said that the victory was for the wolf, and she howled on stage. McDormand also went on to win Best Actress for her performances in the movie.

