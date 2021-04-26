Oscars 2021 winners list in full – updating!

By ,

Here's every Oscars 2021 winner so far

Oscars
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, and Mank are all nominated for Oscars – but who will win? Here's your full list of Oscars 2021 winners, updating through the night.

Best Picture

  • The Father 
  • Judas and the Black Messiah 
  • Mank 
  • Minari 
  • Nomadland 
  • Promising Young Woman 
  • Sound of Metal 
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

  • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round 
  • David Fincher, Mank 
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari 
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland 
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday 
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman 
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland 
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal 
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father 
  • Gary Oldman, Mank 
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy 
  • Olivia Colman, The Father 
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank 
  • Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7 
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah 
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami 
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal 
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Cinematography

  • Judas and the Black Messiah 
  • Mank 
  • News of the World 
  • Nomadland 
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

  • The Father 
  • Nomadland 
  • Promising Young Woman 
  • Sound of Metal 
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Song

  • Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah 
  • Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7 
  • Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 
  • Io Si, The Life Ahead 
  • Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Onward 
  • Over the Moon 
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon 
  • Soul 
  • Wolfwalkers

International Feature Film

  • Another Round 
  • Better Days 
  • Collective 
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin 
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

Adapted Screenplay

  • Borat 2 
  • The Father – WINNER
  • Nomadland 
  • One Night in Miami... 
  • The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

  • Judas and the Black Messiah 
  • Minari 
  • Promising Young Woman – WINNER
  • Sound of Metal 
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Documentary Feature

  • Collective 
  • Crip Camp 
  • The Mole Agent 
  • My Octopus Teacher 
  • Time

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Emma 
  • Hillbilly Elegy 
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 
  • Mank 
  • Pinocchio

Best Achievement in Sound

  • Greyhound 
  • Mank 
  • News of the World 
  • Soul 
  • Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

  • Love and Monsters 
  • The Midnight Sky 
  • Mulan 
  • The One and Only Ivan 
  • Tenet

Production Design

  • The Father 
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 
  • Mank 
  • News of the World 
  • Tenet

Original Score

  • Da 5 Bloods 
  • Mank 
  • Minari 
  • News of the World 
  • Soul

Costume design

  • Emma 
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 
  • Mank 
  • Mulan 
  • Pinocchio

Best Documentary Short

  • Colette 
  • A Concerto is a Conversation 
  • Do Not Split 
  • A Love Song for Natasha 
  • Hunger Ward

Animated Short Film

  • Burrow 
  • Genius Loci 
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera 
  • Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

  • Feeling Through 
  • The Letter Room 
  • The Present 
  • Two Distant Strangers 
  • White Eye