Oscars 2021 winners list in full – updating!

Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, and Mank are all nominated for Oscars – but who will win? Here's your full list of Oscars 2021 winners, updating through the night.
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Original Song
- Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Io Si, The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Best Animated Feature Film
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
International Feature Film
- Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Adapted Screenplay
- Borat 2
- The Father – WINNER
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami...
- The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman – WINNER
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Documentary Feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Achievement in Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Costume design
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Best Documentary Short
- Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- A Love Song for Natasha
- Hunger Ward
Animated Short Film
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye