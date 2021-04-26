Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor at the Oscars 2021

Anthony Hopkins has won the Best Actor award at the Oscars 2021 for his performance in The Father. He beat Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Gary Oldman (Mank), and Steven Yeun (Minari).

Hopkins – who was not able to attend the ceremony – plays Anthony in The Father, a man suffering with dementia and losing his hold on reality as his memory deteriorates. Olivia Coleman plays his daughter Anne, and the film includes supporting roles for Mark Gatiss and Rufus Sewell. The Father is up for multiple Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Coleman – she took home the gold for Best Actress in 2019 for The Favourite.

For more from the Oscars, check out the Oscar 2021 winners list in full.