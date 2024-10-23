Invincible season 3 release date, trailer, story, and everything else we know so far

Invincible season 3 is back in 2025 – and it's not a moment too soon. The return of the Prime Video animated superhero smash has long been at the top of our list of most-anticipated new TV shows but – given the backlash to its previous mid-season break – we had expected to wait a little longer for Mark Grayson to smash his way back onto our screens.

To make up for lost time, you'll find a cheat sheet to all things Invincible season 3. That includes a confirmed release date, speculation over the story (and which comic issues it might adapt), cast rumors, comments from creator Robert Kirkman, and much more.

Invincible season 3 is releasing on Prime Video on February 6, 2025. Better yet, there's no mid-season break this time, meaning new episodes should air throughout February and March next year.

"All I can say is that we are well aware of the fact that that was not popular," Invincible creator Robert Kirkman said at a SDCC roundtable attended by GamesRadar+ earlier this year regarding complaints over the second season's mid-season break. "It is what it is. So you know, we're exploring things and that's something that we'll definitely be talking about. So, you know, maybe we'll do a manual. I don't know. We'll just have to see."

Invincible season 3 story – and which comic issues will it cover?

Invincible season 3 is going to be big. Don't take our word for it, creator Robert Kirkman has been incredibly vocal about the new season's step up in stakes for quite some time now.

But we'll get to that in just a moment. First, what can we expect from Invincible season 3's story moving forward after the events of the previous season?

With Mark Grayson's nemesis Angstrom Levy soundly defeated and Mark becoming more and more aggressive and isolated, we suspect the upcoming season will be far darker in tone than the previous two. Invincible season 3 may also cover the end of the comics' Invincible War arc, through to issue 65.

Season 3 should centre on the will they/won't they with Mark and Gillian Jacobs' Atom Eve, while a season-ending stinger showing the mummy-like Ka-Hor suggests he will factor into the season, potentially as a 'villain of the week' for Mark to do battle with.

Of course, Allen the Alien and Nolan's (possibly temporary) alliance could bear fruit this season. Nolan has already mentioned he misses his wife Debbie – so a return to Earth for the Viltriumite is certainly on the cards. If that happens, expect a Viltrumite response – and possibly the introduction of the series' Big Bad, Thragg.

On top of that, the multiverse and Mark's half-brother Oliver are both now wildcards in play. What that means is unclear, though expect more – potentially evil – versions of Mark to crop up, with them each holding up a mirror to 'our' Mark. With the rate Oliver is growing, comic fans will know all too well that Kid Omni-Man may soon be in our midst…

We also know Mark Grayson will don a new blue suit and, from Kirkman's initial quotes around the new change, it will be a similar volte-face to Spider-Man's black symbiote suit in terms of tone.

"He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," Kirkman told Variety . "Anyone who has read the series knows the blue suit era is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Whatever happens next, expect it to be even more epic and action-packed as the first two seasons.

"The stakes of the season are really high and the content of the season is really dense," Kirkman told GamesRadar+ and other press at San Diego Comic-Con. "So we've set up a lot of stories in season 1 and season 2 that are kind of coming to a head in season three. And so in a lot of ways, every episode does kind of feel like a finale."

Kirkman added, "There's something big about every episode, there's a massive conclusion in every episode, there's some kind of huge evolution of a character or story turn that happens in every episode. I'm really excited to finally get to see season 3 because it's gonna be crazy."

Invincible season 3 trailer

The first (and so far only) Invincible season 3 teaser trailer is an original animation featuring Mark Grayson and Cecil sharing a terse conversation at a Burger Mart.

"What exactly have you been doing to prepare?" Cecil tells Mark in reference to a moment in Invincible season 2 that saw the hero – to put it bluntly – get his ass kicked by Viltrumite Anissa (Shantel VanSanten).

While it's light on other story teases, Cecil does make a wry joke about the show's mid-season break in season 2. Mark replies by saying he's been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, and voice acting. The headline: the Invincible staff have been hard at work.

The trailer ends with Cecil making his own list – of Mark's new training regime. He then drops the February release date.

Invincible season 3 cast

The Invincible season 3 cast should include most of the major players from the first two seasons. That includes Invincible himself, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). Additionally, the following will return: Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), Debbie (Sandra Oh), Nolan/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), Cecil (Walton Goggins), and Amber (Zazie Beetz).

Other members of the Guardians of the Globe – including Ross Marquand's The Immortal – should also factor into the new season, as will Anissa (Shantel VanSanten) and Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz).

News has been light in terms of new additions, but there's every chance there would be another Walking Dead alumni joining Invincible. That's largely down to a 2023 Jeffrey Dean Morgan Instagram post showing the Negan actor posing next to two chunky Invincible compendiums. Fan speculation has gone into overdrive, with two main candidates for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's role: Viltrumite baddie Conquest or their leader Kragg.

For more, check out our picks for best Prime Video shows and the latest on the upcoming superhero movies flying into view very soon.