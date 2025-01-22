Invincible season 3 adds more to its superpowered cast including Breaking Bad and Marvel stars, as fan theories about their redacted roles run wild

Invincible season 3 has added more stars to its already stacked cast.

Per Variety, the new cast members include Aaron Paul as Powerplex, Jonathan Banks, Simu Liu as Multi-Paul, Kate Mara as Becky Duvall, Xolo Mariduena as super-twins Fightmaster and Dropkick, John DiMaggio as The Elephant, Tzi Ma as Mr. Liu, Doug Bradley, and Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson.

Banks and Bradley's characters have not yet been revealed - but fans already have a few theories.

"I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that one of them is voicing Brit," someone wrote. A few others suggested Mr. Ten Times Worse. In the comics, Brit is a supe with the power of invulnerability. Conquest aka 'Mr. Ten Times Worse' is set to be a major antagonist for season 3 and 4 - but his voice actor has not yet been revealed. I'm putting my money on Bradley (who is known for playing Pinhead in Hellraiser) here.

"Anyone else think they got rights to another Image title? Maybe two? Imma guess one is Space Racer but the other one might be Brit, Tech Jacket or maybe even a bigger name like Spawn or Pitt," another fan posed. Space Racer is also confirmed to be a major character in season 3, but like Conquest, his voice actor has yet to be revealed. The likely choice there is Banks, but we'll just have to see when season 3 rolls around.

Invincible season 3 is set to hit Prime Video on February 6.