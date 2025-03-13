Invincible fans are reeling from the season 3 finale, calling it the best episode of the Amazon show and some of the best animated TV ever

Invincible season 3 has come to an end on Amazon Prime Video, with an epic, action-packed finale ending the latest installment of the comic book adaptation with a bang.

After the Invincible War in season 3 episode 7, this week's episode upped the ante as Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson faced off against Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Conquest (among other things), and fans are saying it's a highlight of not just the season, but the show – and animation – more generally.

"PEAK EPISODE with good animation," tweeted one fan. "What an improvement from the comics. Improving Eve's powerset, drawing parallels, AND THAT NEW CONQUEST MONOLOGUE WAS SO FUCKING GOOD. Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be stuck in my head as Conquest now."

"Yeah this is easily the best episode holy fuck," said another. "Okay now that all episodes are out, we can agree that this is the BEST season, right?" echoed someone else.

"That might have possibly been the greatest episode of animated tv I've ever laid my eyes upon easily the best episode in invincible i am absolutely speechless," another viewer wrote.

Viewers were also full of praise for Yeun's performance, particularly in the episode's more emotional moments. "Steven Yeun's voice acting in this and the last episode has been nothing short of astonishing. God damn," someone posted.

"Shivers down my spine. This is the coldest moment in Invincible, and Steven Yeun absolutely nailed it," another fan tweeted, attaching a clip of Mark confronting Conquest.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All episodes of Invincible season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. For more, check out our Invincible season 3 review or get up to speed on everything we know so far about Invincible season 4.