Sigourney Weaver says her Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu is "a different world" to Andor

Sigourney Weaver is joining the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian & Grogu – and she's teased that it will be very different to Andor.

"It [Andor] won't be as good as The Mandalorian [& Grogu], just letting you know," Weaver told Collider, before adding that "it's a different world."

That's not a huge surprise, considering Andor has a very gritty, political tone, and The Mandalorian has always been a lighter, more adventure-focused affair.

"I get to have scenes with a little Grogu which is probably why I did the movie," Weaver told GamesRadar+ earlier this year. "And he's a little badass too. It's going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he's grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series."

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, GamesRadar+ was also present for a sneak peek at the movie shown behind closed doors. In it, we saw Weaver's character tell Pedro Pascal's Mando "right now, you work for us." It also showed off Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt.

Andor season 2, meanwhile, has become the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project ever. Pascal has also recently praised the show: "Unforgivably late to this party. The best political thriller series maybe ever?"

The Mandalorian & Grogu is the next Star Wars movie to release. After that, we can expect Star Wars: Starfighter, which stars Ryan Gosling and will be directed by Deadpool and Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy.

Ahsoka season 2 and a Darth Maul animated show named Maul: Shadow Lord are also in the works, too.

