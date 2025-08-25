Pedro Pascal shares "unforgivably late" praise to a fan-favorite Star Wars show: "The best political thriller series maybe ever?"

Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal has finally caught up with one of the best Star Wars shows of all time, Andor, a few months after the release of season 2. The actor, who will return to the sci-fi saga next year in The Mandalorian & Grogu, took to social media to celebrate the beloved series.

"Unforgivably late to this party. The best political thriller series maybe ever?," he said on Instagram (via Reddit).

Pascal is not the only one who has recently applauded the show starring Diego Luna. Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin said last month that "Andor was this year's highlight", praising "a realism and tension to the story" that was "sadly lacking" in most of the Star Wars shows. "It’s nice to see someone doing science fiction right," Martin said.

The critical acclaim that followed the second season of Andor confirmed the series as one of the best in the franchise. It's one of the most popular among viewers too, as Andor's viewership increased by almost half during its run this year.

The show received 14 Emmy nominations, the third-most of any Star Wars show after the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. However, Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly weren't nominated in their respective acting categories, a surprising snub that creator Tony Gilroy wasn't fazed by.

"These aren't great moment-to-moment [performances]. These are epic, long-term character studies that they’ve done over 24 episodes. I think the ultimate victory is that these performances will be celebrated and discussed for years to come. I feel confident about that," Gilroy said on the back of the Emmy announcement.

Awards and praise aside, Andor is also a success among online voters, with the show now standing as the most critically acclaimed live-action Star Wars project on Rotten Tomatoes.

Next up for Star Wars is Pedro Pascal's return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits the big screen in 2026. Ahsoka season 2 is also expected next year, but a release date is yet to be confirmed.

You can keep up to date with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.