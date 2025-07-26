George R.R. Martin says "Andor was this year's highlight" as the Game of Thrones creator praises "a realism and tension to the story" that was "sadly lacking" in most of the Star Wars shows

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has given his verdict on Andor season 2 – and it's very positive indeed.

"ANDOR was this year’s highlight, though," Martin wrote on his Not a Blog page, after giving James Gunn's Superman copious amounts of praise, too. "Far and away the best of the Star Wars spinoffs. Looked gorgeous, Diego Luna was first rate, and there was a realism and tension to the story that was sadly lacking in most of the other spinoffs. It’s nice to see someone doing science fiction right."

Andor is the grittiest and most intense of the Star Wars shows, so it's perhaps no surprise that it's the one the A Song of Ice and Fire scribe would like the best. Though, we are desperate to hear his verdict on Baby Yoda...

It's also no surprise that Andor season 2 has been nominated for multiple Emmys, though Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly missed out on being recognized. "These aren't great moment-to-moment [performances]," creator Tony Gilroy said of the snubs. "These are epic, long-term character studies that they’ve done over 24 episodes. I think the ultimate victory is that these performances will be celebrated and discussed for years to come. I feel confident about that."

House of the Dragon season 2 has also broken a Game of Thrones Emmys streak, as this year is the first time that a Westerosi show hasn't been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series since Game of Thrones debuted 14 years ago.

House of the Dragon season 3 is coming next year, along with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which hits the big screen in 2026, while Ahsoka season 2 is also expected next year.

