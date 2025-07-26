Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin says "Supes and I are old friends" as he praises James Gunn's DC movie: "This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about"

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has shared his verdict on James Gunn's Superman – and it's very positive.

"Supes and I are old friends, and this is one of the best Superman movies in a long time… maybe ever," Martin shared on his Not a Blog page. "This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about when I was a kid, the strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. (And yes, an innocent, of course, he's always been an immigrant. And an illegal immigrant, when you stop to think of it).

"The film looks great, and James Gunn did a great job with the casting," Martin added. "Rachel Brosnahan was terrific as Lois Lane; I'd say it's between her and Margot Kidder for Best Lois Ever. And there's no doubt whatsoever for the Best Lex. Nicholas Hoult was far and away the Best Luthor of All Time, a truly chilling villain. The kid in the cape was excellent as well. I hope he gets to play Kal-El in another dozen movies."

The kid in the cape is of course David Corenswet, who makes his debut as the Man of Steel in this movie.

The film is the first theatrical release of the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and it will be followed on the small screen by Peacemaker season 2 this year (and Supergirl on the big screen next year). We're expecting more Peacemaker news at Comic-Con, so stay tuned to our SDCC 2025 live-blog for updates.

As for Martin, House of the Dragon season 3 is expected next year, along with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. There is also an Elden Ring movie in the works, too, which Martin has shared his thoughts on.

Plus, in the same post, Martin praised Andor season 2 as "the year's highlight."

Superman is in theaters now. For more, check out our Superman review, or see our guide to the Superman ending explained for our spoiler-filled breakdown.