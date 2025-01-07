Hideo Kojima's favorite movies of 2024 include Dune 2, body horror The Substance, and anime Look Back – as well as some deep cuts you might not have expected

Hideo Kojima has shared his favorite movies of 2024, and the list might surprise you.

Kojima is never shy about sharing his movie opinions on Twitter, with 2024 seeing him discuss Joker 2 and give a pretty damning verdict on Madame Web, along with many more film tweets besides.

The video game maestro shared his picks for 2024 on social media, complete with graphics displaying the films' posters. His choices of movies were: Past Lives, The Teachers' Lounge, Dune 2, All of Us Strangers, Furiosa, La Chimera, Hit Man, Gondola, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, The Substance, The Holdovers, and Juror #2.

While the likes of Dune 2 (which Kojima previously called a "masterpiece") and Furiosa were massive blockbusters, movies like All of Us Strangers, The Holdovers, and Juror #2 made much smaller waves – but are no less enjoyable.

He also shared his pick of the best Japanese movies of the year: A Girl Named Ann, All the Long Nights, and My Sunshine.

Plus, Kojima named Shōgun and True Detective: Night Country the best dramas of the year, and his best anime list was made up of Look Back, Flow, and Robot Dreams.

Kojima's list has a lot in common with our own best movies of 2024 list – we crowned Dune 2 the best film of 2024, while our best show was The Rings of Power season 2 (but you can find Shōgun and True Detective: Night Country on our full list of the best shows of 2024).

For more film recommendations, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of 2025 to get planning your theater trips and movie nights.