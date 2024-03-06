After his unenthusiastic Madame Web review, Hideo Kojima has glowing praise for "masterpiece" Dune 2

It's hard to say whether Hideo Kojima is better known for his video games or his movie reviews these days.

The developer is famously keen on sharing his thoughts on the latest films and TV shows on Twitter, and, after a particularly damning review of Sony superhero flick Madame Web, Kojima has some high praise for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two.

"Even as a movie buff, I was beginning to think it was time for me to start watching movies on my smartphone or tablet. However, when I watched Dune: Part 2, my rigid ways of thinking crumbled like sand!" he wrote. "It meticulously depicts the non-existent world of Arrakis, bringing it to life with unprecedented detail and realism. While portraying revolution and love, fear and awe on the same axis, it magnificently captivates destruction and aestheticism in beautiful layers.

"This film shouts, 'This is cinema!' and provides the 'spice' that we need to live," he continued. "This masterpiece of Denis will likely become a 'resistance' that will significantly delay the spread of subscription services."

Dune: Part Two has received glowing reviews so far and had a record breaking opening weekend. A follow-up to 2021's Dune, the sequel tells the next chapter in the story of Paul Atreides, with returning cast members including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and newcomers including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken.

You can watch Dune: Part Two in theaters now. For even more on the film, check out our deep dives on: