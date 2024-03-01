Dune 2 post-credits scenes: Does the sequel have a post-credits scene?

Long-awaited sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two has finally arrived on the big screen. We're back on the desert planet Arrakis as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) rallies the Fremen people against the villainous House Harkonnen. The movie sees big names like Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Leá Seydoux join the call sheet for round two, while familiar faces like Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin reprise their roles from Part One.

As you might expect from a sci-fi epic, there's plenty to unpack at the end of the sequel, but does that include a post-credits scene? These days, it seems par for the course for big blockbusters to have at least one scene after the credits start to roll, whether that's a mid-credits sting or something a little more substantial. We've got everything you need to know about the Dune: Part Two post-credits right here, so you can be sure if it's worth sticking around until the cinema lights come back on.

Does Dune: Part Two have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No, Dune: Part Two doesn't have a post-credits scene. This isn't particularly surprising, as the first Dune movie didn't have one either, but still relatively unusual when it comes to new blockbusters.

The lack of post-credits scene could be because a third movie hasn't been officially greenlit by Warner Bros. yet, although director Denis Villeneuve has made his desire to adapt Dune: Messiah pretty clear .

