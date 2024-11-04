Hideo Kojima gives his verdict on Joker: Folie à Deux, and it's much more positive than his Venom or Madame Web reviews

Hideo Kojima has given his verdict on Joker: Folie à Deux, and while it's not strictly glowing, it is a lot more positive than his takes on Venom: The Last Dance or Madame Web.

"I watched Joker: Folie à Deux. The beginning of the film is an animation sequence, reminiscent of the nostalgic Looney Tunes, depicting a story of Joker and Joker’s shadow," Kojima wrote on Twitter. "In the trial that follows, the question of his multiple personality is argued from beginning to end. Is the Joker Arthur? Is the Joker another personality (his shadow)? Who exactly is Arthur? This revelation eventually transforms into a meta-perspective. In the previous film, Joker, was it really Joker who captivated audiences around the world? Or was it Arthur? This question is constantly raised to Lee and even to the people of Gotham City within the film.

"We live in an age of mass production of "poetic justice" heroes, a battle between good and evil," he continued. "Lately, many spin-off films with a focus on the villains have been made. Can villains be superheroes too? Is this question posed on the big screen as a DC movie, too avant-garde? Was it the Joker that audiences around the world loved? Was it Arthur? This is where the reviews have diverged. Over the next 10 or 20 years, this film's reputation will likely change along with the permeation of hero movies to come. It may take some time for it to become a true "folie à deux." But there is no doubt that everyone in the audience loved Joaquin and Gaga in this film."

As any Kojima scholar will know, the longer the review, the better. For Madame Web, Kojima simply wrote: "Saw Madame Web at the theater." Similarly, his Venom: The Last Dance verdict says just: "Saw Venom: The Last Dance in IMAX" Ouch.

Kojima isn't the only high profile fan of Joker 2, either. Quentin Tarantino recently shared his favorable thoughts on the DC film, saying he "really, really liked it."

Joker: Folie à Deux is available on digital now. For more on the movie, check out our own Joker 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict, or settle in for a movie marathon with our guide on watching the DC movies in order.