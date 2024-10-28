Hideo Kojima has 'reviewed' Venom 3 and it's just as brutal as his Madame Web verdict

By now, you might be aware of Hideo Kojima’s universal shorthand when it comes to reviewing movies. If he liked it, chances are the Death Stranding developer will gush about it on Twitter in a mini-essay of around 200-300 words. If not, as was the case with Madame Web, Kojima will matter-of-factly state that he watched the movie. And that’s it.

Unfortunately for Venom: The Last Dance, Kojima’s opinion on the Sony threequel appears to fall into the latter category.

"Saw Venom: The Last Dance in IMAX," Kojima wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of himself in the cinema, as well as two posters and a programme.

Saw “Venom: The Last Dance”in IMAX. pic.twitter.com/D3F0iwvIAAOctober 27, 2024

"Guess I’ll be skipping Venom," one wrote in reply . Another added , "A one liner??? He HATED IT!"

Venom: The Last Dance, which caps off the trilogy of Tom Hardy’s symbiotic adventures, fared similarly with critics, with the latest Sony Spider-Man universe release garnering only 37% on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It fared a little better with audiences in its opening weekend, however, raking in $175 million worldwide.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for those keeping track of Kojima’s recent viewing activity. He later went on to describe Gondola, a 2023 German film without any dialogue, as the best he’s seen so far this year.

