Will there be a Venom 4? What Tom Hardy has said about returning to the Marvel franchise

Venom: The Last Dance has been billed as the final installment in the Venom franchise, but what are the chances of a fourquel?

The Last Dance picks up in the aftermath of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal Venom forced to go on the run. The film also introduces Knull, played by Andy Serkis, along with Juno Temple's Dr. Payne, and Chiwetel Ejiofor's Rex Strickland.

Below, we break down everything we know about the chance of a Venom 4, so you can get up to speed at a glance. Beware, though, that this means there are Venom: The Last Dance spoilers below. Turn back now if you're not up to date on the movie!

Will there be a Venom 4?

At the moment, there are no official plans for a fourth Venom movie. However, that doesn't mean the end of the road for the Sony symbiotes, since director Kelly Marcel teased to GamesRadar+ that Knull has more left to do: "It's just a kind of taster of where he might potentially be able to go with his own movies, in the same way that they introduced Thanos very carefully through the Marvel movies."

Plus, Hardy himself doesn't seem quite done, either, revealing that he still wants to fight Spider-Man. "I want to fight Spider-Man. I want to fight Spider-Man right now. I'm well up for it… Never say never," he said at New York Comic Con.

He also told IGN that he'd be open to returning. "I've loved every moment of Eddie and Venom and I was really fond of them," he commented. "I'd play them any time, you know, because there's a special place that exists within me to want to operate those two characters wherever you put them in whatever capacity."

And, as the Venom: The Last Dance post-credits scenes show, the door is open for Eddie and his symbiote buddy to return. Despite an explosion at the end of the film apparently killing Venom for good, the final post-credits scene shows a broken test tube, presumably the one used to suction up a tiny sample of Venom from the bar he and Eddie found themselves in at the start of the movie. That means the symbiote could be making his way back to Eddie as we speak.

So, while this is the end of the road for now, it seems there's always a chance for more in the future.

Venom: The Last Dance is in theaters now. While you wait, check out our guides to all the upcoming superhero movies and how to watch the Spider-Man movies in order.